Wesleyan grad Colin Hall was named one of four Georgia Tech baseball team captains on Tuesday.
Hall, a junior, has been a key player in the Yellow Jackets’ outfield since his freshman season. In 134 starts in three years, he has consistently hit near .300, including his best year in 2019 when he hit .307 with a team-leading 18 doubles.
Hall has played right, left, and center field for the Jackets, showcasing one of the best arms in the ACC.
