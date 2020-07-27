Former Wesleyan star Betsy Smith Freeburg was named recently as the head volleyball coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Freeburg spend the previous three seasons at Samford as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach earlier this year. One of the top up-and-coming coaches in the country, Freeburg was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's "Thirty Under 30" list in May and has had a tremendous impact on Samford's program over her three seasons.
"I would like to thank (athletic director) Mark Ingram, (senior associate athletic director) Katreshia Louis-Verrett and (senior associate athletic director) Dan Carlson for the opportunity to lead the UAB volleyball program," said Freeburg. "After spending the last three years in the area, Birmingham has become my home and it is exciting to now be a UAB Blazer. I cannot wait to start building new relationships with our team, strengthening their existing relationships and helping them become the best people and volleyball players they can be."
Prior to her time at Samford, Freeburg was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia State for three seasons.
Freeburg began her coaching career as an assistant coach for USA Volleyball, where she served as court coach and evaluator for the USAV High Performance Program tryouts. Additionally, she worked as an apprentice coach for the 2016 Girls' Future Select National Training Program and was an Assistant Coach for the 2016 Girls' Youth National Team Prospect Training Block. She also served as an assistant coach with the Orlando Volleyball Academy.
"Betsy is a proven winner both as a player and a coach," Ingram said. "Her championship mentality, coupled with her familiarity with Birmingham, will allow Betsy to hit the ground running. We are excited about the future of UAB volleyball and envision winning championships with Betsy leading our program."
As a player at the University of Florida from 2009-12, Freeburg made four NCAA Championship appearances, including three Sweet Sixteen berths and an Elite Eight appearance in 2011. The Gators were crowned SEC champions in 2010 and 2012. As a senior, Freeburg served as team captain and was a Second Team All-SEC middle blocker.
While at Wesleyan, Smith was a two-time state player of the year who led the Wolves to four straight state championships.
