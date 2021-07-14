Wesleyan grad Andy Archer announced Wednesday he plans to play his final season of college baseball at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The right-handed pitcher has been at Georgia Tech since high school.
“Very thankful for my time at Georgia Tech,” Archer posted on Twitter. “But extremely excited to officially be headed to the University of Hawaii at Manoa to pursue a master’s degree and play baseball for another year.”
Archer was named to the 2021 NCAA Nashville Regional All-Tournament Team after a nine-inning shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out seven. He went 5-5 with a 4.80 ERA as a redshirt junior, striking out 77 in 75 innings.
