Wesleyan grad Andy Archer, a redshirt junior on Georgia Tech’s baseball team, was named to the NCAA Nashville Regional All-Tournament Team announced Monday.
The right-handed pitcher had a phenomenal outing in the Yellow Jackets’ elimination game win over Indiana State. He struck out seven in nine innings of a four-hitter in Tech’s first postseason complete-game shutout since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.