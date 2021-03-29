Georgia Tech junior and Wesleyan grad Andy Archer earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.
The right-hander went a career-best eight innings in a 3-0 shutout of Duke this past Saturday, allowing six hits and two walks. He struck out nine to match his career high.
Archer has gone 18 straight innings without allowing a run.
