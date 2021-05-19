TUCKER — Wesleyan’s golf teams both finished in the top 10 of the Class A Private Tournament on Tuesday at Heritage Golf Links.
Jada Richardson led the girls to a fifth-place finish in the team standings by tying for sixth with rounds of 77 and 74. She was backed up by a 19th-place finish from Elizabeth Hodges (103-99), and teammate Sophie Anderson (107-115) tied for 31st.
The Wesleyan boys finished fifth with Ben Jackson (15th, 78-74) and Alex Holcomb (32nd, 80-79) leading the way. Andy Scott (83-80) and Beau Jackson (80-83) tied for 38th.
