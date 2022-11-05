CARROLLTON — A jump from Class A Private to Class AAA this season didn’t slow down the Wesleyan cross country teams.

The girls won the AAA state championship Saturday with 48 points, well ahead of runner-up Oconee County’s 99, while Wesleyan’s boys finished as runner-up with 115 points, trailing only Oconee County’s 51. It was the third straight state championship for the Wesleyan girls, who won the A Private title the previous two seasons, as well as the eighth in program history.

