CARROLLTON — A jump from Class A Private to Class AAA this season didn’t slow down the Wesleyan cross country teams.
The girls won the AAA state championship Saturday with 48 points, well ahead of runner-up Oconee County’s 99, while Wesleyan’s boys finished as runner-up with 115 points, trailing only Oconee County’s 51. It was the third straight state championship for the Wesleyan girls, who won the A Private title the previous two seasons, as well as the eighth in program history.
“This is such a special team of girls and coaches that I am exceptionally proud to be a part of,” Wesleyan head coach Chad McDaniel said. “It is never easy to win a state championship, much less three in a row, but this team eliminated every distraction, worked together and delivered a truly dominant performance.”
Wesleyan put five girls runners in the top 20, led by Eva Murphy and Ansley Voss in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Murphy ran 20:55.57, and Voss finished in 20:59.21.
Ella Richards (eighth, 21:14.10) joined those two in the top 10, Julie Anne Bush was 13th (21:44.55) and Abigail Glover was 18th (21:53.94). Kyra Brubaker wasn’t far behind in 32nd (23:05.97).
Wood Moore led the Wesleyan boys — who have won 12 all-time state titles, including three in a row from 2018-20 in A Private, with a fifth-place finish in 17:14.24, and teammate Christopher Izzo was 11th at 17:39.38. Andrew Cook (26th, 18:22.61), Carter Hayes (32nd, 18:38.18), Landon Jonas (46th, 19:12.23) and Alexander Glover (52nd, 19:24.63) also had top finishes.
The Hebron girls took 16th in AAA behind Layla Melton, who was 10th in 21:17.68. The Lions also got a good showing from Ellen Gunji (53rd, 24:07.26).
