ALBANY — Wesleyan’s girls debuted in the Class AAA State Track and Field Championships with a state runner-up finish Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium.
The Wolves, up from Class A Private last season, took second with 58.5 points, trailing only powerhouse Sandy Creek’s 104. Hebron Christian’s girls were eighth at 30 points.
“We are so proud of the way the girls competed,” Wesleyan coach Candler Baxley said. “We really maximized our scoring opportunities and had a great meet. Obviously, Sandy Creek was on a different level this year, but it's always fun when you have a chance to be in the top four, and we were proud of the runner-up finish.”
Wesleyan’s Anne McSweeney capped a nice meet with a second-place run in 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 18.53 seconds, and teammate Kyra Brubaker was sixth in 2:26.39. In Saturday’s 3,200, the Wolves’ Eva Murphy took second in 11:45.30, and teammate Julie Anne Bush was third in 11:55.00.
A day earlier, McSweeney led a 1-2 finish and three Wesleyan runners in the top four in the 1,600 with a state title run in 5:15.71. Bush was second and Murphy was fourth in that race. Bush, Abigail Glover, Brubaker and McSweeney also teamed up on a state championship 3,200 relay on Thursday.
Wesleyan’s boys placed ninth at 25, and Hebron’s boys tied for 14th at 18. The Wolves were led Saturday by Wood Moore, who was second in the 3,200 (9:41.96) after placing fifth in the 1,600 earlier in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.