PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s girls tennis team advanced to the Class A Private state finals with a 3-0 win over Christian Heritage on Monday.

The Wolves got singles victories from Lauren Tucker at No. 2 and Livi Stolle at No. 3, as well as a No. 2 doubles win from Olivia Noel and Caroline Scott.

Wesleyan now faces George Walton Academy for the state title Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

