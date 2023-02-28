PEACHTREE CORNERS — In a girls basketball game that was frantic for four quarters, Wesleyan pulled away from Carver-Columbus for a 78-71 win in the Class AAA Elite Eight on Tuesday.
The Wolves (27-3) will face Hebron Christian in the Final Four at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State University.
“Man, I’m exhausted. The girls are exhausted,” Wolves coach Carolyn Blackman said. “That team right there (Carver-Columbus), that is a very good, hard-working team. I mean we had to scratch, claw and fight every possession.”
Things started simplistic, in comparison, for Wesleyan in the opening quarter. Despite the full court press of the Tigers (20-10), Wesleyan held an 11-10 lead at the midpoint of the first. A sudden 10-0 run by the Wolves was keyed by a pair of floating runners from Chit-Chat Wright, a three from Eva Garabadian and a three from Wright to put the home crowd into a frenzy with a 21-10 lead.
And then it changed. Carver scored on successive possessions to close out the quarter, trailing 21-14. The Tigers' Rania Curry scored on a layup to open the second and after a miss by the Wolves, the visitors cut the lead to 21-19 when Caylee Simpson converted a three-point play. Shayla Bahr’s lay in put the Wolves back up by four but Curry and Simpson scored on successive possessions again to tie the game at 23 with 5:39 left until halftime. The remainder of the half saw each team lead but by no larger than a two point advantage. As the horn sounded the end the second quarter, Carver led 38-37.
“Our message was that we had a bunch of girls in foul trouble,” Blackman said of her halftime talk to her team. “We are playing scared. Why are we playing scared? We need to attack that pressure.”
The second half was again full of end-to-end, contested action. Wesleyan came out in the third and grabbed a quick 43-40 lead. Carver responded with a staggering 9-0 run which put the Wolves down 49-43 at the midpoint of the quarter. Wesleyan’s Audrey Ekoue-Bla connected on a three to halve the visitors' advantage. After a Carver score, Wright scored on a layup and two free throws on successive possessions and when Johanna Potter scored on the following possession, suddenly Wesleyan was back in front, 52-51.
The lead lasted 20 seconds. Carver’s Celeste Scott converted a three-point play to put the Tigers on top 54-52. After trading baskets, and with 20 seconds left in the third, Garabadian drained a three which gave Wesleyan a 57-56 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Wright opened the scoring in the fourth with a driving layup that was countered by Carver’s Jasmine Chaney draining a three to tie the game at 59. Ekoue-Bla scored for Wesleyan but Curry converted a three-point play to put the Tigers up 62-61. The next three trips were key. Potter scored and after a stop, Potter connected on two free throws. After another defensive stand, Londyn Walker laid the ball in for the two which gave the Wolves a 67-62 lead. The teams continued the back and forth frenzy until Curry connect on a floating jumper with 2 minutes left to pull Carver within 72-69.
Garabadian retaliated with a three to double the advantage to six. Carver was able to draw within four, 75-71 on its next possession but Wesleyan converted its free throws in the final 34 seconds to close out the win. Ekoue-Bla led Wesleyan with 20 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Wright and Garabadian each scored 17 while Potter netted 14. Simpson scored 18 to lead the Tigers. Scott totaled 17 while Curry ended with 15 in the loss.
Now Wesleyan turns its attention to Hebron Christian, whose head coach Jan Azar led Wesleyan to 13 state titles in 22 seasons before being hired at Hebron in 2019.
“Our team needs to feel good about overcoming that tonight. We had to really dig deep,” Blackman said. “I’m going to get my girls ready. They’re excited.”
