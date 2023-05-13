ALPHARETTA — The Wesleyan School girls lacrosse team couldn’t maintain the offensive pace of Pace Academy in the Class AAAA-A state championship on Saturday at Denmark High School.
The Wolves fell to the Pace Academy Knights 19-12, and finished the season as state runner-ups.
The loss marked the end of a historic season for the Wolves (14-5-1), which included the Area 2 championship and the team’s first-ever appearance in a state championship game.
“(I told the team to) not to hang their heads, because second place in state is amazing. This program has come a long way,” Wesleyan head coach Ame Conley said.
Wesleyan opened the game by quickly scoring five goals in the first five minutes as the Wolves jumped ahead, 5-2. But, Pace’s (19-1) defense limited the Wolves to just two more goals in the remaining 20 minutes of the first half as the early-game scoring frenzy slowed.
Seven goals from Pace’s junior middie Sydney Vincent powered the Knight’s offensive surge late in the first half and continued into the beginning of the second — including two goals with back-to-back assists from junior middie Wells Howe to take the lead. Six Knights players netted two or more goals against the Wolves, including senior middie Sophia Mador with four.
“Both teams are very strong and competitive with very good attackers,” Wesleyan assistant coach Julie LaFramboise said. “It's one of those where you play them, and nine times out of 10, either one of us could win. Today was their day.”
For Wesleyan, junior middie Eva Garabadian led the team with seven goals and two assists. In Tuesday’s state semifinal, Garabadian booked the Wolves’ ticket to the state final against Pace with an overtime goal to beat Westminster, 11-10.
Against the Knights, freshman middie Avery Tucker and sophomore attack Lily Surber each netted two goals for Wesleyan, and sophomore middie Avery Adkin added one. In the final two minutes, Wesleyan scored the final three goals of the game.
“(We want the players to) never quit, even to the very end, by scoring those few goals at the end,” Conley said. “We had girls come off the bench to do that, so that I think just shows that it’s just the total team effort … (and) just to lift each other up.”
In April, Wesleyan handed Pace its only loss of the season in a 18-15 matchup between the two teams — a sign that Conley said showed the Wolves had a strong chance at making a deep run in the state playoffs.
“I think that was a turning point for our team that day,” Conley said.
Both Wesleyan and Pace Academy entered Saturday’s game looking for their first state title in girls lacrosse. Lacrosse, historically, has been a sport dominated by powerhouses within GHSA. After Pace’s win, just eight schools have now won the total of 31 different girls lacrosse titles awarded since GHSA first hosted a girls lacrosse tournament in 2005. Milton, Westminster and Blessed Trinity have combined for 24 of those titles.
This season was the first year that lacrosse teams were divided into three size classifications statewide. Since 2010, the tournament has been split into a smaller and a larger size classification, with the dividing line either at AAAA or AAAAA. This year, GHSA held three state lacrosse tournaments, split into A-AAAA, AAAAA-AAAAAA and AAAAAA. The sport’s growth in the area has led to more high school teams, which has allowed smaller schools like Wesleyan to compete against similar competition.
“Every year, as (GHSA) gets more (lacrosse) teams, we're able to split,” LaFramboise said. “The growth of the sport is helping teams like us that are very good teams, but we're smaller schools, so (with the divisions), we have the ability to come to the state championship.”
The Wesleyan coaches said the team — and the entire school community — are excited to build on the momentum of this state finals run, with young girls at Wesleyan’s Lower School picking up lacrosse sticks and showing interest in the program.
“We have girls coming up to us — like my daughter said that, ‘That's going to be her some day,’” Conley said. “I think inspiring those younger girls and the relationship these older girls have with them, it's huge.”
PHOTOS: Wesleyan vs. Pace Academy Girls Lacrosse, Class AAAA-A State Finals
