PEACHTREE CORNERS — A Nydam sister has stood in goal for the Wesleyan School girls lacrosse team for the past six seasons. Senior Lily Nydam, Wesleyan’s current goalie, took the field for the Wolves in Tuesday night’s Class AAAA-A state semifinal matchup against the Westminster Wildcats. Her older sister, Wesleyan alum Emma, cheered for her sister alongside other family members.
They’re used to the nerve-wracking nature of the position and the game. Still, Wesleyan’s 11-10 playoff semifinal win was a game worthy of some nerves — though Lily rose to the occasion, with 14 saves and a 0.583 save percentage.
Behind a game-winning overtime goal from junior Eva Garabadian, the Wesleyan Wolves clinched a ticket to their first-ever girls lacrosse state championship game.
“We played as a team, we finished as a team,” Garabadian said. “I had no words (after the game-winning goal), but to just run down the field and celebrate with our team.”
The Wolves (14-4-1) will face Pace Academy (18-1) on Saturday at noon in the state title game, hosted by Denmark High School.
“Second grade, all the way up to 12th grade, we've worked really hard at developing the program,” Wesleyan head coach Ame Conley said. “A lot of these girls have been in the program for years, and I think the best part about it was this is truly a team effort.”
In addition to the game-winning goal in overtime, Garabadian netted the equalizer with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and recorded five assists. Her passing on attack created opportunities for sophomore Avery Adkin and freshman Avery Tucker, who each scored three goals against the Wildcats.
“She was bringing Avery Adkin and Avery Tucker into the play. Their movement and mobility to work together tonight really made it for them,” Wesleyan assistant coach Julie LaFramboise said.
As the lead changed hands throughout the game — first Wesleyan, then Westminster, then Wesleyan, then Westminster, then Wesleyan again— no team led by more than two goals at any given point. Nydam's performance in goal, alongside the Wesleyan backline, was key to keeping the game close for the Wolves as Westminster applied pressure on the attack.
In Tuesday’s high-intensity moments, Nydam said “the adrenaline's just pumping, so there's not a lot in my mind. Really, the whole time to calm me down, I'm honestly just praying a lot, just for peace and comfort. I'm really confident in my defenders and my team, and I know they have my back … My teammates are so good at lifting me up and not making me feel like it’s my fault because I carry a lot on myself.”
Nydam saved several free shots from the Westminster attackers while playing through a previously-injured wrist that she said will require surgery once the season is over.
“She's so tough,” LaFramboise said. “She's the one standing there in the huddle saying everybody needs to play with confidence. She's a leader on the field by example, but also just inspiring.”
As a former teammate and now a familial spectator, Emma Nydam has been able to see her sister grow into a goalie able to make a big save off a Westminster attack to keep the score level with under a minute remaining in regulation.
“Her confidence and leadership is extremely different from when she was a freshman and when I was playing with her. She's really stepped in that position and just made it hers,” Emma said. “Her leadership is just amazing, on and off the field.
“She was in a moment, just playing her heart out,” said Emma. “She's so humble, so she will never tell you that she played her game, like that was her game right there.”
Before its thriller overtime ending, Tuesday’s game began with a lightning delay. About six minutes into the game, with Wesleyan up 2-0 early, distant lightning forced players to return to the locker rooms and fans to leave the stands. Though the rain held off, around 50 minutes passed before the all-clear was issued and players could return to the field.
“We tried to not let the air out of the blimp,” LaFramboise said. “We tried to keep (the players) focused, but at the same time, we didn't know how long we would be there. So we talked about things that went well, things that didn't go well, but we knew that we had to come out more focused, with more energy.”
After securing the Area 2 title and a state semifinal appearance for the first time since 2017, the Wolves will have the chance to become the first Wesleyan lacrosse team to win a state title.
“It would mean the world to us,” Garabadian said. “I think it would show our hard work and determination because Wesleyan boys or girls (lacrosse) have never went to state, and we're just here to make history.”
The chance to make history might be nerve racking — but after a game like Tuesday’s, the Wolves might just know how to handle it.
