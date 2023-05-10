Westminster Wildcats at Wesleyan Wolves Girls Lacrosse Championship, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Scenes from the Westminster at Wesleyan GHSA Class 1A-4A GHSA Girls State Lacrosse Final Four Championship Game, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Peachtree Corners, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

PEACHTREE CORNERS — A Nydam sister has stood in goal for the Wesleyan School girls lacrosse team for the past six seasons. Senior Lily Nydam, Wesleyan’s current goalie, took the field for the Wolves in Tuesday night’s Class AAAA-A state semifinal matchup against the Westminster Wildcats. Her older sister, Wesleyan alum Emma, cheered for her sister alongside other family members.

They’re used to the nerve-wracking nature of the position and the game. Still, Wesleyan’s 11-10 playoff semifinal win was a game worthy of some nerves — though Lily rose to the occasion, with 14 saves and a 0.583 save percentage.

