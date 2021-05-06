FAYETTEVILLE — Wesleyan’s girls lacrosse season ended Thursday with a 16-10 loss at Starr’s Mill in the Class AAAAA-A quarterfinals.
Starr’s Mill advances to play the Lovett-Northview winner in the semifinals.
“The game was hard fought by both teams and we had a great final showing for the Wesleyan Wolves of 2021,” Wesleyan coach Anna Myrick said.
