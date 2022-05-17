ACWORTH — Wesleyan’s girls improved by four strokes in the second round, and finished eighth in the Class A Private Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Governor’s Towne Club.

The Wolves shot 179 in the first round, followed by 175.

Connor Carroll led Wesleyan with rounds of 89 and 85, and ended up 15th individually. Teammate Elizabeth Hodges was 19th after shooting 90 in back-to-back rounds.

