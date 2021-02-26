ALPHARETTA — Wesleyan’s girls basketball season ended Friday night with a 59-48 loss at St. Francis in the Class A Private second round.
The Wolves (12-6) were led by Alyssa Phillip’s 13 points and nine rebounds, and Eva Garabadian’s 15 points. They were backed up by Chit Chat Wright (eight points, six assists), Imani Washington (six points, seven rebounds) and Sade Ojanuga (six points, three rebounds, two blocks).
St. Francis improves to 20-4.
