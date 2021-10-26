PEACHTREE CORNERS — The Wesleyan girls cross country team showed its depth Tuesday in winning the Region 5-A Private championship on its home course.
The Wolves put all seven runners in order from eighth through 14th — Eva Murphy (eighth, 22 minutes, 12 seconds), Kyra Brubaker (ninth, 22:28), Ansley Voss (10th, 22:32), Sophie Villa (11th, 22:42), Gracie Brown (12th, 23:11), Anne McSweeney (13th, 23:31) and Julie Anne Bush (14th, 23:46) — to finish with 50 points, edging runner-up Hebron Christian by two points.
Ellie Brewer led Hebron by taking second individually in 19:45, just off the first-place run of 19:42 from Cara Joyce of Atlanta International. Brewer was backed up by Brooke Browning (second, 20:56), Georgia Piper (fourth, 21:18) and Lizzy Jacobs (15th, 23:55) in the top 20.
The Providence Christian girls were sixth behind Trinity Iverson (17th, 23:59) and Emma Shipp (18th, 24:05).
Wesleyan finished second in the boys race with 40 points, while Holy Innocents’ won with 21 points. Stafford McDaniel led the Wolves with a runner-up finish in 17:43, while Andrew Cook (fifth, 18:51), Carter Hayes (ninth, 19:19), Christopher Izzo (11th, 19:24) and Henry Moore (13th, 19:29) also had top finishes.
Everett Griffin (10th, 19:20), Stephen Jones (14th, 19:32) and Joshua Graves (15th, 19:32) led the Hebron boys to fourth with 101 points. The Providence boys were sixth (178) with a solid finish from Jon Burton (19th, 19:47).
