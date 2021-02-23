TALLULAH FALLS — In a rare first-round game on the road, the longtime power Wesleyan girls basketball team fared well Tuesday in a 63-42 win at Tallulah Falls in the Class A Private playoffs.
Alyssa Phillip’s 21 points and 11 rebounds were key in the win, while Eva Garabadian (16 points, four rebounds) and Chit Chat Wright (14 points, seven rebounds, six assists) also stood out offensively. Sade Ojanuga contributed eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.
The Wolves (12-5) will play at 6-A Private champion and fourth-ranked St. Francis in the second round.
