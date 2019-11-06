WESLEYAN
Region 5-A
GIRLS
COACH: Carolyn Whitney
2018-19 RECORD: 28-4
RETURNING REGULARS:
Avyonce Carter, 5-11, Sr.
Lauren Hill, 5-5, Sr.
Kensie Pierce, 5-6, Sr.
Paige Lyons, 5-6, Jr.
Alyssa Phillip, 6-2. Jr.
WHO TO WATCH:
Lanni Brown, 5-11, Sr.
Sade Ojanuga, 5-11, Soph.
OUTLOOK:
Wesleyan, the gold standard in girls basketball in Georgia, is under the direction of someone other than Jan Azar for the first time in program history. Taking over for the architect of 13 state titles and 18 trips to the finals in the last 19 years is a former player.
Carolyn Whitney still holds the Wesleyan record for career assists still stands and she returned as an assistant coach to Azar after college. Whitney's first head coaching job was at Brookwood where she led the Broncos to two straight playoff berths.
“It's been a great transition,” Whitney said. “This summer was fantastic. The girls were resilient with everything. They're playing with a chip on their shoulder. They can't wait for the season to start.”
The team's leading scorer, Avyonce Carter, returns for her senior season. Carter brings averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals per game as a junior.
Point guard Paige Lyons returns and his healthy. She had nine points and almost four assists per game as a sophomore. Also returning is Alyssa Phillip, who chipped in six points and close to five rebounds per game to go with 20 total blocks.
An added dimension is Lanni Brown, who wasn't eligible last season due to transfer rules.
“Everyone talks about what a great shooter she is, but she gives us so much more,” Whitney said of Brown. “She can take it to the basket. She has a great mid-range jumper. And she can lock down anybody on defense.”
The Wolves lost to rival Holy Innocents' in the state final last year, a lopsided defeat that is sticking with the leadership.
“We shouldn't have lost like that,” Carter said. “I think we're going to come out with a chip on our shoulders.”