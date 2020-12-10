Wesleyan’s victory in last week’s Class A Private state playoffs was a thriller, the new normal for last year’s state runner-up.
During the Wolves’ current six-game winning streak, four games have featured exciting finishes, the most recent a 20-17 victory over North Cobb Christian in the second round on Brooks Sturgeon’s field goal as time expired. The victory sent them into Friday’s quarterfinal round against Savannah Christian in Pooler.
“The Wesleyan cardiac Wolves,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We’ve played and won games just like that three or four times this season so I really wasn’t worried that we were in a dogfight. I knew our kids would respond.”
Aside from a 49-8 win over Providence Christian on Nov. 6 and a dominant 24-0 win over Mount Vernon to clinch the Region 5-A Private championship, nail-biters have been common occurrences for the Wolves (10-2) late this season.
It began Oct. 30 with a 17-10, overtime win at Hebron Christian that saw Wesleyan block a field goal to force OT. Two weeks later, Griffin Caldwell’s 63-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes was the game-winner in a 20-13 triumph over Holy Innocents’.
Both state playoff wins have followed the same path.
In the first round, the Wolves trailed Athens Christian 21-7 in the second quarter and 28-20 late before rallying for two scores in the final five minutes for a 34-28 win. Last week was even more nerve-racking as they rebounded from a 10-3 halftime deficit for an eventual win.
North Cobb Christian converted a pair of controversial fourth-down attempts on a drive that ended with a game-tying score with 43 seconds in the fourth quarter. The Wolves shook off the tough luck on those fourth-down spots, and answered with a game-winning drive to set up Sturgeon to break the tie.
“I said to (Sturgeon) with 30 seconds to go, ‘How far do you want us to get it?’” Pridgen said. “He said, ’33, 33-yard line.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ He was very definitive, very confident. We ended up getting it down to the 23. … We ran out there and executed. It was a really fun way to win a game.”
Sturgeon was 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs in the win, and also put both of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including a 62-yarder. He averages 41.9 yards on punts for the season, in addition to going 14 of 16 on field goals and 32 of 33 on PATs.
The offense did a nice job of setting up Sturgeon’s heroics behind quarterback Ryan Rose, who was 17 of 27 passing for 129 yards and two TDs to Cooper Blauser (10 catches, 76 yards) on a windy night. Rose now has 1,909 passing yards on the season. The rushing attack also did its usual work with Griffin Caldwell carrying 18 times for 97 yards while also playing defense — Caldwell is up for 1,261 rushing yards and 16 TDs this season.
Last week’s defensive standouts included Andrew Van Wie (nine tackles, one for loss), Byrne Ahrenkiel (10 tackles), J.D. Chipman (13 tackles, one caused fumble), Tanner Bivins (seven tackles, one for loss) and Vance Nicklaus (six tackles, one for loss).
Wesleyan’s next opponent is a familiar one. The two teams met in last year’s quarterfinals with the Wolves taking a 42-16 win on the way to their state runner-up finish. Both sides are similar to last year, Pridgen said, though Savannah Christian (10-1) wasn’t hit quite as hard by graduation.
The Region 3-A champion Raiders had a first-round bye so their playoffs got underway last week with a 37-24 victory over Pacelli that featured their usual balanced attack. Quarterback Spencer Robicheaux threw for more than 200 yards and four TDs, three to George Futch, and Carter Allen rushed for over 100 yards.
“They’re really efficient running and throwing, and they’re really stingy on defense, just like last year,” Pridgen said.
If another exciting ending is in store, Wesleyan likes its chances.
“We’re expecting another close game and I know the Wolves are built to win those,” Pridgen said. “I think we’re really mature. We’re a senior-led team. Definitely the maturity of having a strong senior class helps. There’s no panic. We’ve experienced it. We’ve been here before. We know it can work out in our favor. There’s no panic with what happens in the game. The guys trust the coaches, trust each other. It’s the kind of reaction you’d expect out of a veteran team in those close games.”
Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 10-2
Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 20-17
Savannah Christian Raiders (3-A Private)
Coach: Baker Woodward
Record: 10-1
Last week: Beat Pacelli 37-24
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wesleyan won 42-16 in last year’s quarterfinals
Location: Pooler Stadium, Pooler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.