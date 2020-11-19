Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-A Private)
Coach: Wayne Dabbs
Record: 5-3, 2-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 7-2, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Holy Innocents' 20-13
Wesleyan can complete a perfect run through Region 5-A and win its first region championship since 2009 with a victory over Mount Vernon on Friday. That won't be easy against the surging Mustangs, who have won three straight behind a high-scoring offense. Their victories during that span are over Loganville Christian (50-14), Hebron Christian (42-3) and Providence Christian (62-0).
Mount Vernon scored 30 on Wesleyan last year — but allowed 52.
The Wolves also enter with momentum thanks to three straight wins over Hebron, Providence and Holy Innocents' the past three weeks in region play. Those came after their only losses, back-to-back defeats against Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy.
Last year's Class A Private runner-up won a thriller last Friday over Holy Innocents' with Griffin Caldwell rushing for a game-winning score in the fourth quarter. Caldwell finished with 21 rushes for 169 yards for a Wesleyan offense that also got a boost from the return of Cooper Blauser (six catches for 59 yards) from injury.
Wyatt Hodges (13 tackles, three for losses) and Tanner Bivins (10 tackles, five for losses) led the Wesleyan defense last Friday.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wesleyan won 52-30 last year
Location: Wesleyan School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.