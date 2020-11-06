PEACHTREE CORNERS — Despite a slow start in the first quarter Friday night, Wesleyan's football team had its way with Providence Christian in a 49-8 victory.
Whether it was on the ground or through the air, the Wolves' offense fired on all cylinders in the two schools’ first varsity football matchup. J.D. Chipman led the Wesleyan rushing attack with three touchdowns on seven carries. Ryan Rose completed 15 of his 16 attempts for 277 yards and a score through the air and rushed for 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Our play calling (did) a great job adjusting to their front," Rose said. "It was a little bit different than what we had prepped for going in, but our adjustments were great.”
Of Rose’s 277 yards, 195 were credited to Wyatt Hodges, who averaged over 24 yards per catch.
“Well, Wyatt’s an absolute dude,” Rose said. “As soon as I get the ball in his hands, it’s an instant big play threat. He’s a stud. That’s all I can say.”
The Wesleyan defense was also dominant throughout the game, only letting the Storm cross the 50-yard line three times.
After forcing a punt on the Storm’s opening drive, a gamble to go for a fourth down around the Providence 40-yard line fell short for the Wolves, turning the ball over on downs. Just three plays later, though, the Wolves got the ball right back when Hodges snagged a 50-50 ball for the first Wesleyan interception of the night.
Eleven plays later, the Wolves struck first as Chipman scored on a 13-yard touchdown run. Chipman took the handoff, bounced left and scampered inside the pylon for the first feather of his hat trick night.
Three drives later, a botched Providence long snap led to a Wesleyan fumble recovery at the Storm 6-yard line. Rose needed just one play from there as he kept the ball on a read option play and won the race to the corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 14.
A Providence three-and-out on the ensuing possession gave Wesleyan the ball back on its own 37. However, the Wolves quickly flipped the field on a 61-yard connection between Hodges and Rose. Hodges weaved his way through the Storm defense before finally being pushed out of bounds two yards before the goal line. Chipman finished the job on the next play on a two-yard touchdown run.
A Providence turnover on downs on its own 36 gave Wesleyan another short field to work with and once again, the Wolves took advantage with another short drive. This time the Wolves required only one snap to score as Rose found senior Andrew Van Wie on a post route to go up 28-0 at the half.
The Wolves didn’t stop there, though, coming out of the locker rooms hot as Chipman capped off a 68-yard drive with a one-yard score.
Another turnover on downs offered Wesleyan yet another short field. Following the only sack of the game on first down, Rose got the lost yards back quickly as he exploded through the Storm defense on a keeper and into the end zone from 22 yards out.
“I thought our defense and our special teams were fantastic and really solid," Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. "We’ve got to learn to start faster on offense, but obviously once we got rolling, I felt like we were able to convert quickly. I really like the fact that our defense and special teams were setting us up on short fields and then we were able to score quickly.”
Wesleyan and Providence each hit paydirt once in the fourth; Wesleyan’s on a four-yard rush by backup quarterback Thomas Cook and Providence’s on a 10-yard connection from Connor Jones to Matthew Miller.
Jones finished with 10 completions, 91 yards, and two interceptions on 30 attempts. Joe Shealy led the Storm on the ground with 68 yards on 16 carries.
“Obviously, improvement-wise, offensively, we’ve got to do a good job finishing blocks," Providence head coach Jonathan Beverly said. "Defensively, it goes back to fundamentals. We haven’t been tackling well and we didn’t tackle well tonight. We’ve got to find a way to get better, tackle well and be able to play with energy consistently for 48 minutes. That’s what it’s going to take to get a win next week.”
WESLEYAN 49, PROVIDENCE 8
Wesleyan 0 28 14 7 - 49
Providence 0 0 0 8 - 8
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: J.D. Chipman 13 run (Brooks Sturgeon kick) 10:42
Wesleyan: Ryan Rose 6 run (Sturgeon kick) 5:46
Wesleyan: Chipman 2 run (Sturgeon kick) 3:00
Wesleyan: Andrew Van Wie 36 pass from Rose (Sturgeon kick) 1:26
THIRD QUARTER
Wesleyan: Chipman 1 run (Sturgeon kick) 8:41
Wesleyan: Rose 22 run (Sturgeon kick) 6:04
FOURTH QUARTER
Wesleyan: Thomas Cook 4 run (David Camargo kick) 2:32
Providence: Matthew Miller 10 pass from Connor Jones (Conversion successful) :04
