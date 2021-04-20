ATHENS — Wesleyan’s girls soccer team lost a tough 2-0 match to second-ranked Athens Academy in Tuesday’s first round of the Class A Private girls soccer playoffs.
The match was scoreless for 65 minutes until Athens Academy (16-2) scored on a set piece for a 1-0 lead. The hosts tacked on a goal with less than a minute left on another set piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.