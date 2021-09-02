After a tough night offensively, Wesleyan’s football looks to get back on track Friday with a matchup against Douglass. The Wolves were held largely in check last week in a 13-6 loss to Decatur, managing only two field goals (50 yards and 34 yards) from kicker Brooks Sturgeon. Sturgeon’s fourth-quarter field goal cut the margin to a single score, but the visitors couldn’t rally for the tying score.
Wesleyan rushed for 62 yards and threw for 60, a step back from a 31-point outing against Mount Pisgah in the season opener. In that victory, Will Tucker rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries and accounted for two touchdowns, while new quarterback Jett Miller completed 18 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two scores.
Meanwhile, Wesleyan’s defense, which shut out Mount Pisgah in Game 1, played well enough to win by limiting Decatur to 233 yards and 2-for-13 on third downs. The killer was Decatur converting all four of its fourth-down attempts.
Linebacker Trent DeBow led the Wolves’ defense with 16 tackles (two for losses) and an interception. Will Burns had two tackles for losses, while Matthew Wright (six tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Charlie Hillegass (seven tackles, one for loss) also had solid games.
Douglass enters on a seven-game losing streak that includes an 0-5 record last year (its last three games were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic). The Astros were a state quarterfinal team in 2018 under previous head coach Rodney Cofield, now at McDonough.
