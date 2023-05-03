©Dale Zanine 2023_05_03 00282.jpg

Scenes from the girls lacrosse state playoffs between Wesleyan against Mount Pisgah Wednesday at Wesleyan. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan advanced to the Final Four of the Class AAAA-A state girls lacrosse playoffs with a 20-8 victory over visiting Mount Pisgah on Wednesday.

The Wolves improve to 12-4-1, while Mount Pisgah finishes the season 15-4.

