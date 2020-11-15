ATLANTA — Griffin Caldwell went over the 100-rushing yard mark, including a game-winning, 63-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes, as Wesleyan defeated Holy Innocents’ 20-13 Saturday night in Region 5-A Private football.
The victory gives the Wolves a chance at their first region title since 2009 with a victory Friday at home against co-leader Mount Vernon. Both Wesleyan (7-2) and Mount Vernon (5-3) are undefeated in the region.
“It was a really gutsy win on the road for our kids against a rival opponent,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said of the win over Holy Innocents’.
Cooper Blauser returned from injury with five catches for 50 yards to give the offense a spark, and also had two pass breakups on defense. Wyatt Hodges (10 tackles, four for losses) and Tanner Bivins (eight tackles, five for losses) were big playmakers for the Wolves’ defense.
Brooks Sturgeon made a 44-yard field goal to open the scoring for Wesleyan, which led 10-6 at halftime.
