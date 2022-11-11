Dawson County Tigers at Wesleyan Wolves, Friday, October 14, 2022, Norcross, GA.

Wesleyan #57 Matthew Wright makes the tackle during the GHSA region varsity football game against Dawson County, on Friday, October 14, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Class AAA Football, First Round

Wesleyan Wolves (7-AAA)

