Georgia High School Association’s reclassification sent Wesleyan from Class A Private to Class AAA this football season, forcing the football team to face larger schools with larger rosters. The Wolves have competed well in the new classification — four of their six losses were by a touchdown or less — and have continued their pass success with another state playoff berth, their 11th straight and 14th in the last 15 seasons.
Wesleyan’s offensive success this season has hinged on the passing game, which averages 215.2 yards to the rushing attack’s 74.4. Ben Brown has thrown for 2,014 yards and 24 touchdowns, spreading the ball around to a group of receivers led by Jamie Tremble (47 catches, 808 yards, 10 TDs), Shepard Jones (20-227-3), Reed Purcell (29-364-4), Will Tucker (20-185-3) and Thomas Cook (30-397-4).
Trent DeBow (109 tackles), Baer Cole (77 tackles, two interceptions), Douglas Cavin (53 tackles, six for losses), Ben Jackson (23 tackles, seven for losses, four sacks), Matthew Wright (43 tackles, eight for losses, three sacks) and Charlie Hillegass (65 tackles, four for losses, three sacks) are among Wesleyan’s defensive standouts this season.
Stephens County saw a seven-game winning streak end last week with a loss to Hebron Christian, but the Indians already had the Region 8-AAA title locked up before that game kicked off. They featured a balanced offense led by quarterback Ben Stowe (1,613 passing yards, 15 TDs), running back Javin Gordon (718 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Cam’ron Lacy (38 catches, 714 yards, nine TDs).
Gwinnett County held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday morning. The event, which was moved indoors because of the weather, included military veterans from conflicts ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terror. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.