PEACHTREE CORNERS — It's understandable for one to first think of the big-name star power when one thinks about Wesleyan baseball.
Many of those better-known players played an important role in Wednesday's second-round Class A Private state playoff doubleheader against Calvary Day.
However, some of the lesser-known individuals were just as instrumental in helping lead the No. 2 state-ranked Wolves to a 16-0, 10-4 sweep of the 10th-ranked Cavaliers at Donn Gaebelein Field.
Schley Gordy had a huge day, driving in eight combined runs and finishing the doubleheader 5-for-7 with a double and a home run, while Forrest Lietz was a combined 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Throw in the contribution from some of the usual suspects like Druw Jones (3-for-6, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, SB, 5 R, winning pitcher in Game 2), Cooper Blauser (3-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 SB, 6 R) and Carson Ballard (3-for-7, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; winning pitcher in Game 1), and it was another dominating day for Wesleyan.
“I'm really excited that our lineup is more than just our first three hitters,” Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “You've got to have some depth in your lineup … with your five, six, seven, eight, nine hitters, as well. You've got to set the table, and hopefully, they get a chance to drive in some runs, too.
“We've had (Gordy) in the four hole in our lineup throughout the season, and because of that, he often sees a lot of off-speed pitches. So he's battled through some adversity this season, but he's kept a good attitude and today was his day, and he delivered.”
Gordy's day, like the rest of the Wolves, began very early in Game 1.
After Ballard pitched around a two-out hit by Will Hampton to pitch a scoreless first in the opener, it didn't take long for the Wesleyan (27-4) bats to come to life, thought it was a pair of Calvary Day miscues — two of eight errors made by the Cavaliers (22-9) — that opened the door.
Jones' speed and hustle down the line on a grounder to third drew an errant throw, and another throwing error on Bryce Hubbard's hard-hit grounder into an exaggerated shift in short right field put runners on first and third with nobody out.
Blauser was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and the Wolves made the Cavaliers pay dearly for those mistakes.
Gordy drove in a pair of runs with a single before coming home himself on Ballard's RBI double to the wall in right-center.
“We really worked hard to get a fast start,” Gordy said. “When you hit the ball hard, our guys are fast enough (on the basepaths) to put pressure on opponents. With Druw, Cooper and Bryce (hitting in the top three in the order), I think there's only one game where I haven't hit in the first inning. There's always someone on. There's always a good opportunity for RBIs.”
Lietz then followed with two-run homer to left-center and seemingly before anyone could blink, it was 6-0 Wesleyan.
The Wolves tacked on four more runs in the inning with Reed Purcell and Hubbard each with an RBI single and Gordy driving in his third and fourth runs of the inning.
When the dust had settled, 14 hitters has come to the plate, with 10 of them coming all the way around to score, and Wesleyan had a quick 10-0 lead.
“That was certainly a surprise to me,” Krehmeyer said of the first-inning outburst. “We had a great week of practice and preparation for Calvary Day, but I had no idea that we were going to come out of the blocks and hit the ball as well as we did. There was nothing cheap there. … Top through the bottom of the order, everyone was hitting the ball solid.”
The Wolves then struck for six more runs in the bottom of the second, with Jones' tape-measure two-run bomb and another two-run homer by Blauser being the big blows.
And Ballard (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 K), who set down the final seven hitters he faced, closed out the game in the top of the third on the GHSA's run rule for a 16-0 Wesleyan victory.
The early rally continued into the nightcap, as Jones led off with a solo homer, Gordy added an RBI single and Ballard blasted a two-run homer to stake Wesleyan to a 4-0 lead after the top of the first.
Calvary Day answered with two in the first three hitters of the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Will Hampton and an error to cut the Wolves' lead in half.
But Jones managed to retire the next three hitters in order to escape the jam, which was indicative of his day on the mound in which he scattered six hits and four runs, only two earned, with two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Gordy's two-run homer in the top of the third gave Wesleyan its four-run lead back, and the Wolves answered Hampton's sacrifice fly in the third with four more runs in the top of the fourth, with Gordy and Lietz each driving in a run and the Wolves cashing in two more errors.
Dominck Scalese then threw two shutout innings out of the bullpen, and Blauser tossed a scoreless seventh to close out the win and the series to send Wesleyan into next week's state quarterfinals.
There, the Wolves will meet No. 9 Whitefield Academy, which is led by a familiar face in former Wesleyan coach Mike Shaheen.
“We know a lot about each other. ... Mike and I have a relationship that goes beyond baseball,” Krehmeyer said of his predecessor and longtime friend. “It'll be exciting. It might be a little different.”
