FAYETTEVILLE — Wesleyan’s cross country program swept the team titles Tuesday in the Class A Private Area 5 Championships on the Heritage Christian Church course.
The boys team posted an impressive score of 21 points, while the girls won with 49 points.
Sophie Villa was the Wesleyan girls’ top finisher in fourth with a time of 21 minutes, 15 seconds. Kendrick Archer (ninth, 22:13), Ashland Hemken (10th, 22:15) and Danielle Kelly (11th, 22:17) finished in a pack for the Wolves’ next wave of scorers, as did teammates Katherine Graddy (14th, 22:36), Caitlin Kelly (15th, 22:49) and Bella Tucker (22:53).
The Wesleyan boys placed four runners in the top five, led by runner-up Mac Howie (16:42). Stafford McDaniel was third in 16:58, followed by Braden Debow (fourth, 17:09) and Shane Kelly (fifth, 17:15). Fletcher Morris (seventh, 17:31), Chris Izzo (ninth, 18:11) and Jacob Price (12th, 18:38) also had top finishes.
The Hebron girls, running without Gwinnett County champion Brooke Browning, took third with 72 points. Ellie Brewer was second in 19:26 and Georgia Piper was fourth in 20:45 to lead the Lions. They were backed up by Sydney Whalen (19th, 23:17), Madison Alcon (20th, 23:19), Ellen Gunji (27th, 24:32), Emily Brownlee (28th, 24:33) and Carson McKee (30th, 25:18) in the top 30.
Providence’s girls were fifth and had three runners in the top 30 — Emma Shipp (12th, 22:26), Ellison Chadwick (23rd, 23:49) and Grace Thomas (25th, 24:17).
Hebron was sixth in the boys race behind two runners in the top 30, Garrett Meek (21st, 19:43) and Jackson Hackney (29th, 20:29). Providence’s boys, seventh in the team standings, were led by Jon Burton (24th, 20:07) and Benjamin Burn (27th, 20:17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.