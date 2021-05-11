COLUMBUS — Down 1-0 in the second half, Wesleyan’s boys soccer team reeled off three straight goals to reach the Class A Private state finals with a 3-2 win at Pacelli.
The Wolves’ flurry of goals built a 3-1 lead, then the hosts got a goal back to make the finish interesting. But Wesleyan held on to reach the championship game later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.