PEACHTREE CORNERS — Both Wesleyan's boys and girls lacrosse teams fell into early four-goal holes in their respective second-round Class AAAAA-A state playoff matches, but staged late rallies Monday night at the Wesleyan Lacrosse Stadium.
The Wolves boys completed their comeback with a dominant second half powered by Lawson Jones and Jameson Meyer, with an added helping of clutch goaltending from Chandler Copenhaver, to score an 11-8 victory over Fellowship Christian.
Earlier in the evening, Wesleyan girls fought back from the early four-goal deficit and again from five goals down with just over 10 minutes to play to force overtime on Anna Rae Copeland's goal with 1:07 left in regulation.
However, Hannah Leon's tally with 1:35 left in the extra frame allowed visiting Starr's Mill to slip away with a 19-18 win.
Jones scored five goals and Meyer added four, while Copenhaver made several saves at critical times, including four during a penalty kill situation early in the fourth quarter, and Thomas Chipman added two assists to help the Wesleyan boys (17-1) move on to the state quarterfinals, where they will await the winner of Tuesday night's game between Westminster and Benedictine in Savannah.
The win required a lot of poise after the Wolves fell behind early against a Fellowship Christian (13-6) team they had beaten in two regular-season meetings by a combined score of 25-8.
It also helped that they had the experience of being able to pull out wins in all five games they've played decided by three goals or less.
“I think we've had the opportunity to play in close games this year, and we have responded like that every time,” Wesleyan boys coach Connor Breslin said. “We stuck to the script. We don't have guys who try to make it up go about it on their own. When times get tough, we lean on each other. We trust each other, and it showed (Monday) night.”
Wesleyan was definitely in need of someone or something to lean of after goals by Graham Ferraro and Elias McLaughlin gave Fellowship Christian a 2-0 lead by the time the game was just 2:36 old, which grew to 3-0 on Billy Jackson's goal with 1:57 left in he first quarter, and then 4-0 1:10 into the second on McLaughlin's second tally of the game.
Even as the Wolves rallied in the second quarter to pull as close as 5-3 on Drake Shook's goal with 2:03 left in the first half, the Paladins seemed to regain momentum with Cole Kiem's answer with 32 seconds left to head into intermission with a 6-3 lead.
But Wesleyan, especially Jones and Meyer, had other ideas.
The latter got got the Wolves closer just 1:55 into the third quarter off a feed from Hayden Ausherman, and the former assisted on Ausherman's goal 1:35 later at the 9:15 mark to cut the Fellowship lead to just one goal at 6-5.
Then after McLaughlin tallied his third goal of the game with 4:33 left in the period to push the lead back to two at 7-5, Jones began to take over.
The junior scored twice in the final 2:03, the second on a nifty spin move in front of the goal with 28 seconds left, to pull the Wolves even at 7-all heading into the fourth quarter.
It took him just 55 seconds into the final frame to strike again, this time with a wrap around goal to give Wesleyan its first lead of the game at 8-7.
“You've got to have kids make plays,” Breslin said. “And Lawson Jones … had a performance they're going to talk about around here for a long time.”
But he wasn't the only one making plays.
Copenhaver came with four point-blank saves during a penalty kill early in the final frame, one of which included help from two different defenders to keep a loose ball from rolling over the goal line, to help the Wovles keep the lead.
“He's a rock,” Breslin said of his senior goaltender. “I think the best one in the state. He's a back-to-back all-state selection. He's a senior leader who's anchored that defense for four years, and it's no surprise he showed up big.”
That work was rewarded as Meyer added two more goals, bringing the freshman's season tally to 52 on the season, and Jones added his 61st goal of the year to help put the game away.
Like the boys, the Wesleyan girls (15-4) had an early hole to climb out of after Emma Grace Hepler and Sunny McQuad each scored within a two-minute span after the opening face-off for a quick 2-0 lead for Starr's Mill (10-10).
The deficit grew to 4-0 on Goals by Ellie Simonian and Leon in another 3:59 span after that.
And despite an effort that saw the Wolves fight back to within two goals twice in the first half and a single goal early in the second, the Panthers seemed in command with an 18-13 advantage after McQuade's fourth goal of the game with 10:05 left in regulation.
However, Wesleyan fought back, with Caitlin Bridgers answering just 1:30 later with 8:35 left in reguation with a goal, and Audrey LaFramboise following just 2:45 later at the 5:50 mark to cut the deficit to 18-15.
Copeland and Eva Garabadian each scored over the next 3:06 to bring the Wolves to within 18-17 with and set up the final frenetic 2:44 of regulation.
Copeland was robbed on a big save by Starr's Mill goaltender Rosa Pompeo with 1:45 left, but LaFramboise gave Wesleyan another chance by creating a turnover with in the Panthers' end seconds later.
Following four more restarts following Starr's Mill fouls, Garabadian drew several defenders toward here before finding Copeland in front of the net for her sixth goal of the game with 1:07 left to pull the Wolves even for the first time since the early minutes at 18-all with 1:07 left, and eventually force overtime.
“The mental toughness of our girls, their physical stamina from working hard all season and their commitment to the team as a whole really paid off in those type of situations,” Wesleyan girls coach Anna Myrick said. “They love each other, and they love this team more than each individual. I think that gave them a lot to work for.”
But with time winding down in the three-minute extra frame, Leon made all that work for naught by taking a feed from Jackson McDaniel and rifling a quick shot from the slot home for her seventh goal of the night, and the game-winner than send Starr's Mill into the quarterfinals to take on either Pace Academy or Richmond Hill.
In addition to Copeland, who also had three assists, Wesleyan also got five goals and three assists from Garabadian, while Laframboise and Bridgers chipped in three goals apiece.
