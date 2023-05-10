PEACHTREE CORNERS — Despite the lightning delay before its Class AAAA-A Final Four playoff game, lightning didn’t strike twice for Wesleyan School’s boys varsity lacrosse team on Tuesday night.
The Wolves fell short of staging two consecutive playoff comebacks, losing 11-8 to Westminster while hosting the semifinals of the GHSA state playoffs.
However, lighting could strike more than once — in fact, five times — for the Westminster Wildcats. This season marked the fifth playoffs in a row that Westminster knocked out Wesleyan. Now, the two schools are more than familiar opponents.
“First and foremost, they are really well-coached,” Wesleyan head coach Connor Breslin said about Westminster. “Tony (Souza) has been there for a long time, and he always has his team ready to attack you where you're weak … They play ice cold with very little mistakes.”
Westminster, looking to extend its state record with a seventh GHSA boys lacrosse championship, jumped out to an early lead and headed into halftime up 6-2.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 10-2 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, racking up pairs of goals for Mason Theis, Aidan Wooley, Laith Bandukwala and Connor Hodgson with quick, decisive connections on final passes. Turnovers in transition also advantaged Westminster, with Wesleyan giving up 15 turnovers and only causing six.
“We were really struggling with ground balls in the middle of the field, and I don't know how many offensive possessions we had, so we just didn't have a really good opportunity to chip away at that halftime lead,” Breslin said.
By the final minutes of the third quarter, Westminster was winning two-thirds of the game’s faceoffs with the help of 6-foot-3 senior Henry Douglass.
But, four fourth-quarter goals for Wesleyan — including two of senior Lawson Jones’ three goals— cut the Wildcats’ lead from 11-4 to 11-8. The scoring streak began with a sneaky behind-the-back goal from sophomore Jameson Meyer that brought the home crowd to its feet and spurred a burst of energy behind the Wolves attack.
“Senior captain All-American Lawson Jones put two in the back of the net during that push,” Breslin said. “I think especially that last goal, he showed that he wasn't going to be denied, and he really put a shoulder down and took a beating and put the ball in the back of the net for us.”
Wesleyan switching up of matchups helped disrupt Westminster’s on-ball defending.
“We got some more favorable matchups for our offensive ball carriers, and not necessarily that we're able to score directly off of those, but it opened up some things on the backside of our offense, and we capitalized,” Breslin said.
Yet, against a Westminster defense letting in an average of under six goals per game this season, the clock ran out in the middle of what would have been the Wolves’ second come-from-behind challenge of this season’s playoffs.
“I wouldn't change anything about the end of the game and how hard they fought — really, really leaving it all out there, not going out laying down,” said Breslin.
In their Elite Eight matchup against Fellowship Christian, Wesleyan, down 12-8, scored four goals in the final four minutes of the game to force overtime and a game-winning goal from Broder Conley.
“(Tonight against Wesleyan), we felt really comfortable in the locker room down at halftime. We know that we had been here before,” Breslin said. “We've actually played in seven one-goal games this year, so we're prepared for moments like this, and we just didn't make the plays necessary at the right times to win tonight, but it wasn't because we were intimidated about the score or anything like that. Our boys are ready."
This loss capped off Wesleyan’s playoff push for its first-ever state championship in the sport — a playoff run that included reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in 18 years, according to Breslin.
The Wolves finish their spring season with a 17-2 record. In the regular season, the Wolves also beat Westminster for the first time in 13 years and Greater Atlanta Christian for the first time in 12, in addition to winning the Area 2 title.
“We continue to have a lot of milestones with this program,” Breslin said. “You talk about a senior class that left its mark— coming in as freshmen, having your season cut short due to COVID, and since then, you've won two area championships … And this was just another really good step forward. One day we're going to climb that hill, and all of our seniors and all of our alumni are gonna be a part of that.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Wesleyan and Westminster girls lacrosse in the Class AAAA-A semifinals on May 9, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Wesleyan vs. Westminster Girls Lacrosse, Class AAAA-A Semifinals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.