Westminster Wildcats at Wesleyan Wolves Boys Lacrosse Championship, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Scenes from the Westminster at Wesleyan GHSA Class 1A-4A GHSA Boys State Lacrosse Final Four Championship Game, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Peachtree Corners, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Despite the lightning delay before its Class AAAA-A Final Four playoff game, lightning didn’t strike twice for Wesleyan School’s boys varsity lacrosse team on Tuesday night.

The Wolves fell short of staging two consecutive playoff comebacks, losing 11-8 to Westminster while hosting the semifinals of the GHSA state playoffs.

