PEACHTREE CORNERS — Westminster dominated the second quarter and that was the difference as the visiting Wildcats defeated Wesleyan 13-8 in the Class AAAAA-A boys lacrosse Elite Eight matchup on Thursday.
“I think you have to give a lot of credit to them,” Wesleyan coach Connor Breslin said. “That put us down, but we certainly fought back. Some things went wrong today that just haven’t happened this year. Some dropped passes, missed shots and missed opportunities.”
In a start filled with jitters, Wesleyan (17-2) fell behind 2-0 after the first three minutes. Cavan Theis and Laith Bandukwala scored to lift the Wildcats (13-7) to the early lead.
Wesleyan started to connect on its passes and win some of the ground balls to gradually build an offensive attack. Lawson Jones came from behind the net, and with a spinning move, released a shot that beat Westminster goalie William Maxwell to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Wolves then tied the score with 2:44 remaining in the opening quarter on a goal by Jameson Meyer.
The final three minutes saw a flurry of activity as after Wesleyan tied the game, Westminster’s Jim Davis connected on a goal to give the visitors the lead. However, the Wolves’ Sam Sermonet scored with eight seconds left to tie the game and send it to the fateful second quarter.
Opening the second quarter, Wesleyan was unable to take advantage of a penalty against Westminster which turned out to be one of its best scoring chances it would have during that 12-minute stretch. Neither team was able score until the midway point of the second when Henry Izlar tallied to give Westminster a 4-3 led. With their defense clamping down on the Wesleyan offense, the Wildcats also scored on goals from Aidan Wooley, David Maxwell and Armstrong Jones to head into the half with a 7-3 lead.
Despite the score, it could have been much worse if it hadn’t been for Wesleyan goalie Chandler Copenhaver in net. Copenhaver recorded nine saves to keep Wolves within shouting distance heading into the second half.
Wesleyan opened the scoring in the third with a goal by Meyer just 36 seconds into the quarter. Halfway through the quarter, Westminster was able to kill a 30-second penalty but on the continued possession, Wesleyan cleared the side for a one on one isolation play for Jones. Jones took his defender out and then in, finally spinning and finding the back of the net to make the score 7-5.
Westminster responded on its next possession as Mason Theis beat Copenhaver, upping the score to 8-5.
The Wolves refused to fold. A lengthy scramble on the faceoff resulted in a free run for Thomas Chipman. Chipman strode down the center and netted his shot to cut the Wildcats lead to two.
Cavan Theis scored for Westminster and then Jones tallied his third goal of the game for Wesleyan to send the game into the final quarter as the Wolves were down 9-7.
Westminster scored the pivotal goal to start the final 12 minutes. After Wesleyan was denied on its chance on goal, the Wildcats broke into the open field and Davis scored with just over nine minutes left to make the score 10-7. From there, the visitors were able to spread out the Wolves' defense, penetrate and score only after wearing them down.
“Every moment here is gratifying,” Breslin said of coaching the Wolves and equaling the Elite Eight finish that he and his entire coaching staff experienced when they played for Wesleyan. “Top five scoring is coming back, the program is growing and building. It has been a great year.”
