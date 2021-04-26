SNELLVILLE — Wesleyan’s boys golf team won its final regular season tournament Monday with a solid effort in The Bronco Invitational at Summit Chase Country Club.
The Wolves shot 310, 18 shots ahead of runner-up North Gwinnett. Wesleyan’s Alex Holcomb was low medalist with a 73 in the stroke play flight, while teammates Matt Free and Luke Jackson won the scramble flight with a 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.