59875bc5b8f5a.image.jpg

Wesleyan logo

DAHLONEGA — Wesleyan’s boys golf team finished eighth out of 18 teams in the North Georgia High School Classic at Achasta Golf Club on Saturday.

The 36-hole competition’s field is made up of state-qualifying teams.

Alex Holcomb (6 over), Andy Scott (7 over), Beau Jackson (10 over) and Ben Jackson (13 over) led the way for the Wolves, who shot 310 for the first 18 holes and 302 on the second.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.