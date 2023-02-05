ATLANTA — Wesleyan’s swimming and diving teams swept the Class AAA-A state championships Saturday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Wolves claimed the girls state title with 300 points, finishing ahead of runner-up St. Vincent’s Academy’s 282. Whitefield Academy was a distant third at 215. Hebron Christian’s girls, with five swimmers, tied for 11th with 70 points.

