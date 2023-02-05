ATLANTA — Wesleyan’s swimming and diving teams swept the Class AAA-A state championships Saturday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
The Wolves claimed the girls state title with 300 points, finishing ahead of runner-up St. Vincent’s Academy’s 282. Whitefield Academy was a distant third at 215. Hebron Christian’s girls, with five swimmers, tied for 11th with 70 points.
Wesleyan’s boys scored 252 points to top second-place Whitefield Academy (235) and North Cobb Christian (203). Providence Christian’s boys took fourth at 193.
“From diving earlier in the week all way to the 400 free relays, this was a total team victory,” Wesleyan coach Kevin Kadzis said. “We had too many outstanding performances to single out just one, but the sum of it all was the first state championship for our girls team and the third state championship for our boys team. Very special for both teams to win at the same meet. Credit to our swimmers and divers who worked all season to put our teams in a position to win, so proud of our entire team and coaches.
“Winning a state championship is the best possible way for our seniors to leave, we will miss them. Overall, it was a fantastic and memorable meet.”
Hattie Wasmuth starred for the Wesleyan girls with two individual state championships — the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.03 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:10.93. She also joined Vivian Hosier, Ansley Chapman and Caroline Stewart on a state title-winning 400 free relay (3:45.27).
The Wolves also got top performances in the girls meet from Hosier (fourth, 200 free, 2:03.35 and seventh, 100 free, 56.07) and Stewart (seventh, 50 free, 26.22 and eighth, 100 breaststroke, 1:13.00), as well as big efforts in diving from state runner-up Abbey Suits (584.00 points) and fourth-place finisher Reagan Beaty (437.15).
Wesleyan’s boys team won both the 200 free relay (1:29.33) and the 400 free relay (3:17.65). The 200 free relay featured the foursome of Ray Homan, Paul Weidle, Henry Wasmuth and Max Perry, while the 400 free relay was Homan, Wasmuth, Perry and J.J. Neeb.
Perry was runner-up in the 50 free (21.40) and sixth in the 100 free (49.00), and Wasmuth was fifth in the 200 free (1:46.45) and was sixth in the 100 butterfly (53.87). David Ohayon (fifth, 500 free, 5:12.23) and Homan (seventh, 100 free, 49.80) added top finishes.
The fourth-place Providence boys were led by a state championship-winning 200 medley relay (1:39.89) of Noah Mallory, Luke Krakoviak, Riley Curtis and Addison Van Soelen. Mallory took fourth in the 50 free (21.94) and fifth in the 100 fly (53.33)
Hebron’s Matthew Gasper was fourth in the boys 100 fly (53.04), while the Providence girls were led by Addison Van Soelen (third in 100 free, 47.80) and Antonita Burrowes (fifth in 100 back, 1:01.94).
