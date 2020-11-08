CARROLLTON — One was the clear favorite. The other faced a tight battle.
And by the time the Class A Private state cross country meet finished up Saturday, both Wesleyan teams claimed state championships.
It’s not uncommon to see the Wolves win state titles in the sport — it was the boys’ 12th crown since 2001 and the girls’ sixth in that span — but the sweep made it sweeter on a day that also saw the Hebron Christian girls put three runners in the top 10.
“Having the opportunity to win both on the same day is so rare,” Wesleyan coach Chad McDaniel said. “It’s the first time we’ve done that since I believe 2002. It’s not easy to do. You never know if you’ll have a shot at either of them, so to have a chance to get both is really special.”
It was the third straight state championship for the Wesleyan boys, who dominated the field Saturday. They finished with 56 points, well clear of runner-up Holy Innocents’, which had 143.
Mac Howie led the way with a third-place finish in 16 minutes, 32.66 seconds, and teammates Braden DeBow (seventh, 17:12.84), Shane Kelly (10th, 17:19.58) and Stafford McDaniel (11th, 17:22.36) also had high finishes. Fletcher Morris, despite battling a bad cramp from the second mile to the finish, was 26th in 18:07.44. Wesleyan’s other two boys runners also were in the top 40 — Christopher Izzo (31st, 18:20.41) and Jacob Price (40th, 18:36.33).
The three straight titles matched the best run in the history of Wesleyan’s boys program, which also won three straight from 2009-11.
“It’s been a long time since we had a team put four guys in the top 11,” McDaniel said. “That’s pretty special. That’s a pretty dang good team. This boys team goes down as one of the best in Wesleyan history.”
The girls’ run to the championship was more of a challenge. They finished with 118 points to better the 129 of runner-up Holy Innocents’, the defending champion.
“The chills I got when we got announced as girls champion, that’s a feeling I’ve never had in 22 years of coaching,” McDaniel said. “This is definitely one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Wesleyan earned the girls title with a tightly grouped pack of runners between 20th and 31st place. Only 25 seconds separated the Wolves’ first finisher from their fifth.
“To go out and win a state championship with your first finisher being in 20th place, that rarely happens,” said McDaniel, who praised assistant Chris Yoder for putting a good plan together for the girls.
Katherine Graddy was the girls’ top finisher in 20th at 21:59.57. Her high school career has been plagued by injuries, but McDaniel pointed out her dedication through the issues, specifically recalling her attendance at every summer practice as a sophomore, even though she couldn’t run. She was there encouraging her teammates, whether it was writing a note or showing a positive attitude.
“(Graddy) ran a lifetime PR on the Carrollton course,” McDaniel said. “She hasn’t finished 10 races in her career due to injuries. You talk about staying mentally and emotionally engaged. She is Exhibit A through Z. It was so awesome to see her lead the team in the final race of her career.”
Wesleyan’s No. 1 girls runner has rotated throughout the season, so it’s no surprise to see the five runners finish so closely at state. After Graddy’s finish, Sophie Villa was 25th (22:06.37), Danielle Kelly was 27th (22:10.66), Kendrick Archer was 28th (22:18.52) and Ashland Hemken was 31st (22:25.08). Bella Tucker (56th, 23:11.15) and Caitlin Kelly (62nd, 23:20.61) weren’t far behind as the Wolves claimed their first girls state title since 2013.
“What a day,” McDaniel said of the championship sweep. “It’s really hard to describe. It’s still hard to believe. It’s just been such a weird year (with the COVID-19 pandemic) and it’s been difficult in so many ways. I just give so much credit to these kids and the coaches on this staff who just stayed engaged and never let their minds slip or get bogged down by different things. Everybody just stayed engaged and nobody checked out. I felt like that was a huge piece, staying locked in mentally and emotionally so the kids could put in the work. And man do they work.”
Hebron’s girls took fourth in the 30-team standings — their first time on the podium in three years. They were the only team in the race with three girls in the top 10, led by fifth-place finisher Ellie Brewer (20:16.54).
Reigning Daily Post Runner of the Year Brooke Browning, a state title contender when healthy, battled a back injury that kept her from running at area, and gutted out a sixth-place finish in 20:39.92. Georgia Piper was 10th in 21:14.12 for the Lions, who also had Emily Brownlee (74th, 23:46.69), Sydney Whalen (92nd, 24:20.01) and Madison Alcon (96th, 24:23.72) in the top 100.
The future is bright for Hebron as all three top-10 finishers are juniors.
