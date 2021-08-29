urgent Wesleyan boys cross country finishes fourth in Wesleyan Invitational From Staff Reports Aug 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stafford McDaniel Brian L. Morgan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stafford McDaniel helped Wesleyan to a fourth-place finish in its Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday.McDaniel placed fifth individually with a time of 17 minutes, 56 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Andrew Cook (15th, 19:05), Drew Wren (28th, 20:18) and Paul Baisier (30th, 20:30). The Hebron Christian boys finished eighth. Recommended for you +96 PHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek Football Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 