Stafford McDaniel

 Brian L. Morgan

Stafford McDaniel helped Wesleyan to a fourth-place finish in its Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday.

McDaniel placed fifth individually with a time of 17 minutes, 56 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Andrew Cook (15th, 19:05), Drew Wren (28th, 20:18) and Paul Baisier (30th, 20:30).

The Hebron Christian boys finished eighth.

