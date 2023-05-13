ROME — A jump from Class A Private to Class AAA didn’t slow down the Wesleyan tennis juggernaut.
The Wolves swept the boys and girls tennis championships in their classification for a second straight season with shutout victories over Savannah Country Day on Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
“Winning both the boys and the girls state title two years in a row is a huge honor,” Wesleyan coach Jonathan Sykes said. “It speaks to the depth of talent that we have at Wesleyan and the commitment that our team has to working hard all year long. To have this kind of success, it takes buy-in from the whole team and a selfless attitude that prioritizes working hard and improving each and every day.”
It was the fifth all-time state title for the girls team (2001, 2015, 2016, 2022, 2023) and the third for the boys (2011, 2022, 2023).
Sophie Gibbs, Lauren Tucker and Ali Di Lenardo swept the three singles matches Saturday for the girls, while Alex Chase and Chloe Shaia were victorious at No. 2 doubles. Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel didn’t finish their No. 1 doubles match when play was stopped.
The Region 7-AAA champion Wolves reached the girls final with victories over Franklin County (5-0, first round), Coahulla Creek (4-0, second round), Columbus (3-2, quarterfinals) and Oconee County (3-0, semifinals).
“Our girls team was led by their senior captain Caroline Scott, and anchored by solid singles play at No. 1 and No. 2 with Sophie Gibbs and Lauren Tucker,” Sykes said. “They were determined to go back to back this year and continued to grow and develop all year long as they worked towards their goal.”
The Wesleyan boys swept the doubles points in the title match with Nick Follett and Jake Deadwyler winning at No. 1 and Aidan Abraham and Matthew Godfrey winning at No. 2. Grayson Balloon and Landon Clement won the top two singles lines, while Connor Hewitson’s match at No. 3 singles did not finish when play was halted.
The boys, also region champs this season, topped Stephens County (3-0, first round), Ringgold (5-0, second round), Columbus (3-1, quarterfinals) and Oconee County (3-0, semifinals) in the state playoffs.
“Our boys were led by senior captains Grayson Balloon, Nick Follett and Connor Hewitson,” Sykes said. “They set the tone that the other boys followed — a commitment to bringing the team together and working hard each day in practice.”
