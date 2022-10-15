NORCROSS — Wesleyan fought back from a 14-0 deficit but fell 31-24 in a key Region 7-AAA football contest against Dawson County Friday night.
“That’s who they are, that’s our culture … we have a bunch of fighters,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said of how his team fought back. “We don’t have the biggest or the strongest but we’ve got the best kids as far as I’m concerned.”
Junior wide receiver Jamie Tremble paced Wesleyan’s offense with five catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Ben Brown completed 15 of 27 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
“He's (Tremble) a Power Five prospect and he’s got a bunch of offers and he’s a hard worker and he’s fantastic,” Pridgen said. “He’s been doing that all year and I’m just so proud of him. It’s awesome. Our quarterback Brown did a good job getting the ball to him. Our offensive line, which is fighting so hard, they gave him the time. And I can’t tell you enough good things about our defense that we fought and they had a field position advantage most of the night but our defense bowed up and I thought we played beautifully.”
The game was scoreless in the first quarter but Dawson County (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the region) scored about two minutes into the second quarter and with 1:23 remaining in the half to take a 14-0 lead.
After the second Dawson County touchdown, Brown connected with Tremble for a 60-yard pass. Five plays later, Brown completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Reed Purcell with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.
Three plays into its first drive of the second half, Dawson County fumbled and Wesleyan’s Baer Cole recovered it at the Dawson County 19.
The drive stalled but Wesleyan (3-5, 2-2) was able to cut the lead to 14-10 when Carlos Lopez kicked a short field goal at the 9:12 mark of the third quarter.
“That was huge,” Pridgen said of the fumble recovery. “I wish we had converted a touchdown instead of a field goal.”
With about three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Brown completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tremble, giving Wesleyan a 17-14 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Dawson County tied the game at 17-all with a field goal.
Wesleyan’s Townes Hardy returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to put the Wolves at a the 50-yard line. Then Brown threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tremble to put Wesleyan up 24-17.
Dawson County scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead 31-24.
On its final possession, Wesleyan was able to put together an 11-play drive, and got to the Dawson County 28, but turned the ball over on downs.
“Hats off to Dawson; they did an incredible job and they kept it simple,” Pridgen said. “They know exactly what they’re good at and that’s being super physical and running downhill. But I think we sent a message that we’re a Class A school that’s been put into AAA. We’ve got a massive numbers disadvantage but what we have is kids that will never quit and will never stop fighting. I don’t know what our region mates thought of us when we came in but now, they better come ready to play or they’re going to get beat by Wesleyan. I’m just so proud of our kids.”
Wesleyan is off next week, then closes out the regular season Oct. 28 at home against West Hall and Nov. 4 on the road at Pickens County.
Recommended for you
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Georgia using data from Connect K-12. Click for more.Georgia has 93 school districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented