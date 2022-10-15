Dawson County Tigers at Wesleyan Wolves, Friday, October 14, 2022, Norcross, GA.
Wesleyan #1 Jamie Tremble runs for yardage following his reception during the GHSA region varsity football game against Dawson County, on Friday, October 14, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — Wesleyan fought back from a 14-0 deficit but fell 31-24 in a key Region 7-AAA football contest against Dawson County Friday night.

“That’s who they are, that’s our culture … we have a bunch of fighters,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said of how his team fought back. “We don’t have the biggest or the strongest but we’ve got the best kids as far as I’m concerned.”

