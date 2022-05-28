LAWRENCEVILLE — Being able to deal with pressure situations seems like a prerequisite for any state championship team.
Wesleyan didn’t have all that many of those situations throughout its run to the Class A Private state baseball title.
However, when the pressure was on, the Wolves handled themselves with more than enough poise, including a handful of clutch situations in their 3-0, 18-3 sweep of North Cobb Christian in the state championship doubleheader Tuesday at Coolray Field.
“We’ve been in (tight) situations all season long,” said junior outfielder/pitcher Reed Purcell, who went 4-for-7 and drove in a pair of runs at the plate in Tuesday’s doubleheader, and picked up the win on the mound in Game 2 with a clutch outing out of the bullpen. “We knew how to stay calm and take it pitch-by-pitch and inning-by-inning.”
Purcell’s pitching outing, in which the right-hander stifled North Cobb’s (30-8) attempt to cut further into the Game 2 deficit by getting out of a bases-loaded jam before eventually throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings on three hits with a strikeout, wasn’t the only pressure-packed situation Wesleyan (35-5) came up big in Tuesday.
Whether it was Bryce Hubbard’s two-out, two-run double off Eagles hard-throwing ace Armando Nunez to spark a three-run rally just one inning after stranding the bases loaded, Carson Ballard’s dominant six innings on the mound or Cooper Blauser’s shaking off a long foul ball drive from Michael Mullinax before fanning the NCCS slugger representing the tying run to end Game 1, the Wolves always had an answer.
That kind of poise came as no surprise to Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer, who has seen his Wolves come through under pressure numerous times.
That is particularly true of a star-studded senior class that has been thrust into the pressure cooker since each individual member first stepped foot into the varsity dugout.
“So (shortstop) Cooper (Blauser) and (centerfielder) Druw (Jones) were with us as freshmen, and they played valuable roles for us the last four years,” Krehmeyer said. “Bringing Bryce on board last year was important, and he’s really shown tremendous growth. I can’t get over just how improved he is from a year ago as a person, as a leader, as a hitter, as a defender. Carson Ballard was injured a year ago. He broke his ankle early in the season. … But I’ve also got to compliment Nate Kerpics at second base.
“Then we’ve got a number of other seniors that also played bit parts throughout the year. We could not be where we are today without the contributions of all of our nine seniors. Jett Miller was our courtesy runner throughout the year, and he was big in scoring a lot of runs.”
A lot of the pressure faced by those seniors came from sky high expectations that spawned from their talent, as well as other outside forces.
Jones and Blauser gained instant recognition as freshmen as the sons of former Atlanta Braves stars Andruw Jones and Jeff Blauser, but drove expectations even higher with their performances throughout their careers.
Jones, who has signed to play college baseball at national powerhouse Vanderbilt, has the bar set extremely high for himself after being consistently projected as one of the top three prospects in this July’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Meanwhile, Blauser, who is signed to play college ball at Clemson, and Hubbard, one of the nation’s top catching prospects who is signed to play for defending national champion Mississippi State, have also gained attention from scouts and could eventually have pro ball in their respective futures.
So finally reaching those expectations on the high school level was a satisfying payoff to their Wesleyan careers.
“Our goal this year, for me and Cooper especially, was just get back here … to this moment and making the most of it,” said Jones, who was pitched around throughout most of Tuesday’s doubleheader, drawing four walks and getting hit by a pitch, but still managed to finish 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and made a highlight reel over-the-shoulder catch in center field in the final inning of Game 2. “(It was) just embracing the moment and making sure we were calm and collected all the time, making sure everybody’s on the same page, and just making sure we’re all tightening up as a team. It just means a lot being a part of this team and being one of those guys that people can count on in big situations, and any situation at, and just being able to make the most of it.”
Blauser admits that the title also came as something as a relief.
“I knew we always had it in us,” said Blauser, who finished Tuesday’s doubleheader 3-for-6 with a triple and three RBI at the plate, and picked up his fifth save of the season on the mound in the opener. “It really does feel good finally getting the weight off our backs, but we knew we always had it in us. We just had to play team baseball, and we did it this year.”
