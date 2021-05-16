ATHENS — Wesleyan’s baseball team swept into the Class A Private finals with a Saturday sweep at Athens Christian in the Final Four.
The Wolves battled for a 6-4 win in Game 1 before finishing off the sweep with 9-4 victory in the nightcap, setting up a showdown with Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran in the championship series. The state finals begin with a May 21 doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville with the if necessary Game 3 scheduled for May 22 at noon.
“The team showed a lot of resiliency after falling behind 4-0 in Game 1,” Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “No one panicked and no one pointed fingers. We just woke up and answered immediately with four of our own in the top of the fourth. I couldn't be more proud of this group, but I'd be remiss to leave out that the foundation for this season was laid in 2020 by an outstanding group of leaders and ball players who could not finish their senior season. We have spent a lot of time talking about those guys and have dedicated this season to finishing the good work they started.”
After falling behind 4-0 in the third inning of Game 1, Wesleyan (32-4) scored four of its own in the top of the fourth and added single runs in the fifth and sixth. Druw Jones, Bryce Hubbard and Luke Carroll drove in two runs each in the opener. Hubbard was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and Carroll was 2-for-4 with a run. James McCoy was 1-for-2 with two walks and a run.
After a shaky start on the mound, the Wolves’ Quinn Moore steadied things with two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He gave up just one hit. Jones pitched out of trouble for a scoreless seventh to record the save.
Wesleyan seized control in the nightcap by building a 5-0 lead after three innings.
Jones (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run, two walks), Cooper Blauser (2-for-3, one walk, one RBI, one run), Carroll (2-for-4, double, two runs), Joe Chatham (3-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Hubbard (double, RBI) and McCoy (1-for-3, double, one walk, two runs, one RBI) led the way offensively in Game 2.
Jimmy Cox started the nightcap on the mound and went 4 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs. He struck out four and walked two. Dominick Scalese followed with 2 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He struck out two and walked none.
