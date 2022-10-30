COLUMBUS — Wesleyan won the Class AAA state softball championship Saturday in Columbus with a 3-1 victory over Jackson.
It marked the second straight state title for the Wolves as they won the Class A Private title last year.
“Every year is different and going back-to-back in different classifications is something really special,” Wesleyan head coach Mary Blalock said. “This year is unique in and of itself and I think that it’s different from last year. We had a little bit of a target on our back and taking everybody’s best shot in stride and responding really, really well.”
Macey Cintron went 2-for-3 while Ryley Kutter went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Lily Nydam went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Alyssa Flood scored two runs.
Cintron also pitched all seven innings for Wesleyan, striking out four while allowing three hits, one run and one walk.
“What a blessing.” Blalock said. “It’s something that is beyond words. It’s a goal we set for sure but there’s a lot of things that have to go your way and the kids have to work hard and come together and they had an outstanding performance all weekend and really all season. I’m just so proud of them.”
Wesleyan began the quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Jackson and followed with a 10-0 victory over Oconee County. On Friday, Wesleyan advanced to the state title game with a 9-0 victory over Gordon Lee.
“I put together a challenging schedule on purpose,” Blalock said. “We had the potential to be great and they met every challenge as you would hope that they would. They would learn from the tough times and they pushed through and got better every single game. It got to the point where I felt like we reached a crescendo here in Columbus. That’s what you want. As a coach I could be any more proud than that.”
After getting sent to the losers’ bracket, Jackson rebounded with a 7-0 win over Crisp County and then beat Bremen 8-7, and Harlem 5-4. Jackson then beat Gordon-Lee 7-2 Saturday morning to get to the state championship game.
“Jackson played a heck of a game today and they are a solid ball club,” Blalock said. “We had an opportunity to fall apart and we came together and we finished it and got it done I’m just really proud of them."
Wesleyan finished the 2022 season with a 32-2 record.
“That’s a testament to the kids and the work they’ve put in, not just during the season but during the offseason as well,” Blalock said. “Their commitment to do whatever it takes to win. We don’t have any selfish players … team first, little me. And that commitment that I have from every single player makes it possible to do something like this.”
