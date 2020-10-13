Road Atlanta will be busy this week with competitive races leading up to the 23rd annual Motul Petit Le Mans.
Events begin Wednesday at the Braselton track and run Saturday’s main event, capping a week of auto racing, vendors, food trucks, displays, car corrals, camping and more. The recently repaved Fan Zone features food, drink and souvenir sales, as well as interactive displays, entertainment and racing memorabilia.
The Petit Le Mans action on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course includes cars from Cadillac, Acura, Mazda, Corvette, BMW, Porsche, Lexus, Aston Martin, Audi, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Mercedes.
Here’s a look at this week’s schedule:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
11:30 am - 1:30 pm Fan Track Walk - No IMSA Participants
2 pm - 3:30 pm IMPC Open Track Session (hot track)
3:45 pm - 5:15 pm IPC Open Track Session (hot track)
5:30 pm - 7 pm IMSA TRACK WALK - Walk Only
Thursday, October 15, 2020
8 am - 8:45 am PRACTICE #1 - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
9 am - 9:45 am PRACTICE #1 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
10 am - 11: am PRACTICE #1 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
11:15 am - 12:15 pm Practice #1 - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes)
12:15 pm - 1 pm Lunch
1 pm - 1:30 pm PRACTICE #2 - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
1:45 pm - 2:15 pm PRACTICE #2 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
2:30 pm - 3:30 pm PRACTICE #2 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
3:45 pm - 5 pm Practice #2 - WeatherTech Championship (Restricted As Below)
3:45 pm - 4:15 pm Practice #2 - WeatherTech Championship (GTD - Silver/Bronze only, LMP2 Bronze only)
4 pm - 5 pm Practice #2 - WeatherTech Championship (GTLM/DPi)
4:15 pm - 4:45 pm Practice #2 - WeatherTech Championship (GTD/LMP2 All Drivers)
5:15 pm - 5:30 pm QUALIFYING - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
5:45 pm - 6 pm QUALIFYING - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
6:15 pm - 6:30 pm QUALIFYING - MICHELIN CHALLENGE TCR
6:35 pm - 6:50 pm QUALIFYING - MICHELIN CHALLENGE GS
6:50 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner Break
6:55 pm - 7:15 pm Corvette Corral Parade Laps (MRRA)
7:30 pm - 9 pm Practice #3 - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes)
Friday, October 16, 2020
7:55 am - 8 am PRE-RACE - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
8 am - 8:45 am RACE #1 - PORSCHE GT3 CUP - 45 MINUTES
9 am - 9:10 am PRE-RACE - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
9:10 am - 12:10 pm RACE - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE - 3 HOURS
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (GTD)
12:55 pm - 1:10 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (GTLM)
1:20 pm - 1:35 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (LMP2/DPi)
1:50 pm - 1:55 pm PRE-RACE - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
1:55 pm - 2:40 pm RACE #2 - PORSCHE GT3 CUP - 45 MINUTES
2:40 pm - 3:25 pm Lunch/Pre-Race
2:45 pm - 3:05 pm Porsche Corral Parade Laps (MRRA)
3:05 pm - 3:35 pm PRE-RACE - PRE-GRID CARS - PIT LANE - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
3:25 pm - 3:35 pm PRE-RACE FORMATION LAPS - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
3:35 pm - 5:35 pm RACE - FOX FACTORY 120 FOR THE IMSA MICHELIN PILOT CHALLENGE - 2 HOURS
Saturday, October 17, 2020
9:10 am - 9:30 am Warm Up - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes)
9:55 am – 10 am PRE-RACE - PORSCHE GT3 CUP
10 am - 10:45 am RACE #3 - PORSCHE GT3 CUP - 45 MINUTES
11:05 am - 12:30 pm WeatherTech Championship Pre-Race / Recon Lap
11:20 am - 12:20 pm WeatherTech Championship - VIP Grid Walk, Presented by Hagerty - Pit Lane
12:30 pm - 12:40 pm WeatherTech Championship - Formation Laps
12:40 pm - 10:40 pm Race - Motul Petit Le Mans for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - 10 Hours
