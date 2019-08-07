ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Drew Waters and Cristian Pache made a splash in their Triple-A debut, but it wasn’t enough as the Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Rochester Red Wings 8-3 Tuesday night at Frontier Field.
Waters, the Atlanta Braves’ No. 2 prospect, was 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Pache, the top-ranked prospect, was 2-for-4 with an RBI in their first game since being promoted from Mississippi to Gwinnett on Monday.
However, pitcher Ian Anderson, who was also promoted on Monday, did not have as successful a debut, as Rochester’s Alejandro De Aza’s third-inning grand slam proved to be the big blow, as the Stripers’ (66-47) lead over Durham in the International League’s South Division was trimmed to 2 1/2 games.
Anderson (0-1), the Braves’ third-ranked prospect, allowed six hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts over three innings.
The Stripers took a 2-1 lead on RBI singles by Waters and Andres Blanco in the top of the third before De Aza’s grand slam turned the game around.
Pache’s RBI single in the fifth was the only other run the Stripers could manage against Rochester pitching, with Preston Guilmet (2-6) getting the win with two scoreless innings, including three strikeouts.
Ryan LaMarre joined Waters and Pache with two hits for Gwinnett, while Patrick Weigh threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts on the mound for the Stripers.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with right-hander Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.54 ERA) taking the mound for Gwinnett against Rochester lefty Lewis Thorpe (5-4, 5.02 ERA).