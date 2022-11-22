Soccer: U.S. Men's National Team World Cup Roster Reveal Party

U.S. goalkeeper Sean Johnson, right, is interviewed by ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman during the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup roster reveal party at Brooklyn Steel on Nov. 9, 2022.

 John Jones/USA Today Sports

Brookwood grad Sean Johnson is a goalkeeper for the U.S. Men's National Team. He is making his first appearance in the World Cup.

Johnson plays pro soccer in MLS for New York City FC.

