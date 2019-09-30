Providence Christian Academy grad Aaron Chewning released another viral Atlanta Braves video on Monday, just in time for this week’s playoff opener for the National League East champions.
Chewning’s latest release — “Wrecking Balls (Atlanta Braves 2019)” — shows him rapping about the Braves, much like some of his popular past releases like “The Legend of El Oso Blanco” about Evan Gattis and “Beasts from the East.”
Chewning is an Atlanta-based filmmaker, comedian, director and performer.
Wrecking Balls (Atlanta Braves 2019) pic.twitter.com/QS89ZVVxBS— Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) September 30, 2019