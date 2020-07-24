2019 WNBA Playoffs - Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 11: Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky looks on before the game against the Phoenix Mercury during Round One of the WNBA Playoffs on September 11, 2019 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Gary Dineen

Former Norcross star Diamond DeShields is one of five players featured in "Make Way," the WNBA's brand anthem for the 2020 season.

The Chicago Sky star is joined in the video by Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird. It is voiced by Los Angeles’ Seimone Augustus, and was directed by Elena Parasco, a New York-based film director and creative director.

