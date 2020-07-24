Former Norcross star Diamond DeShields is one of five players featured in "Make Way," the WNBA's brand anthem for the 2020 season.
The Chicago Sky star is joined in the video by Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird. It is voiced by Los Angeles’ Seimone Augustus, and was directed by Elena Parasco, a New York-based film director and creative director.
