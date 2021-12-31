DSC_0139.JPG

Collins Hill's Travis Hunter signed with Jackson State.

 Will Hammock

Collins Hill football star Travis Hunter is featured in the first episode of 7 Ships, a video series that features high school athletes overcoming adversity.

Hunter, the nation’s top senior recruit, made a splash on December’s National Signing Day when he chose HBCU Jackson State over Florida State, Georgia and others.

Haley Hunt is host and producer of the series for Pylon 7on7 Football.

