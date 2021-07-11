Collins Hill grad Maya Moore accepted the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYs on Saturday.
Moore stepped away from basketball in 2019, during the prime of her career, and launched her “Win with Justice” program to focus on the criminal justice system, including the case of Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully convicted man who was convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in a Missouri prison. He had served 23 years of his sentence when his conviction was overturned thanks to the work of Moore, his advocate. He was released from prison in July 2020.
In September, Moore and Irons announced they were married.
To watch Moore's acceptance speech at The ESPYs, click HERE.
Before she stepped away from basketball, Moore had won four WNBA titles and a WNBA MVP award, which followed two NCAA titles during her college career at Connecticut, where she was a four-time All-American. She also won two Olympic gold medals and won three state titles during her high school career at Collins Hill. She was the Naismith National Player of the Year at Collins Hill, helping the Eagles to the national title her senior season.
She joins a list of Arthur Ashe Award recipients that include Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Pat Summitt and Billie Jean King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.