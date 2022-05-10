Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wore special edition Under Armour Curry 9 Sager Strong sneakers for Monday’s Game 4 of his team’s NBA Playoffs series with the Memphis Grizzlies as a way to honor late broadcaster Craig Sager.
Curry wanted to honor Sager’s longtime impact on the NBA with his sideline interviews and bold, colorful style choices, according to Under Armour. The NBA star and his design team drew inspiration from an orange tie and suit worn by Sager when he interviewed Curry in March 2016.
Curry plans to sign and auction off the game-worn Sager Strong sneakers to benefit the Sager Strong Foundation, which funds and supports blood cancer research and trials.
"We are truly grateful to Stephen and the Curry Brand team for honoring Craig in such a meaningful way," said Terri Grunduski, executive director of the Sager Strong Foundation. "The moment that inspired the shoe was one of Craig's favorites, as Stacy (Sager, Craig's wife) recalled last week. He truly loved Stephen and their friendship; we are humbled that Craig will be engaged in the game, during Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs, a time of year that he lived for, which is extra special to the Sager family. Thank you to Stephen, the Curry Brand team at Under Armour, the NBA and the Warriors for allowing Craig to be there in spirit with you."
